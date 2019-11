→ Biography

Luca Parmitano is a European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut. Between May and November 2013 he spent six months on board the International Space Station as a member of the Expedition 36/37 crew. During ASI's Volare Mission, Luca conducted experiments in the station's laboratories. He also ventured outside the ISS for two spacewalks. Luca is a Major in the Italian Air Force.